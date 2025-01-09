Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni dismissed Thursday speculation the United States might use force to take Greenland or the Panama Canal, saying Donald Trump's comments on the issue were aimed at China.



"I feel like I can rule out that the United States in the coming years will try to annex territories that interest them forcefully," the far-right leader told reporters, adding that the US president-elect's remarks were "more of a message to... other big global players", noting China's interest.



AFP