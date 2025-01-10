South Korea presidential security chief warns against violent attempt to arrest Yoon

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's security chief said on Friday the impeached leader, who faces arrest over a criminal probe into his December 3 martial law bid, has been unfairly treated for a sitting leader and warned bloodshed must be avoided.



Park Chong-jun, head of the Presidential Security Service (PSS), is under investigation for obstructing official duty related to a six-hour standoff last week between PSS agents and investigators trying to execute an arrest warrant for Yoon.



Arriving at police headquarters for questioning, Park, who is a former senior police official, said the current attempt to arrest a sitting president is wrong, and Yoon deserved treatment "becoming of" the country's status.



"I believe there should not be any physical clash or bloodshed under any circumstances," Park told reporters, adding that acting President Choi Sang-mok had not responded to his request for safety assurances for officials involved.



Reuters