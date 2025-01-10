Turkey has 'capacity, determination' to destroy all security threats, FM says

World News
2025-01-10 | 03:57
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Turkey has 'capacity, determination' to destroy all security threats, FM says
Turkey has 'capacity, determination' to destroy all security threats, FM says

Turkey has the strength and the ability to destroy any threats to its security, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Friday, just days after threatening military action against Kurdish forces in Syria.

"Turkey has the strength, the capacity, and above all, the determination to eliminate all threats to its survival at their source," he said, referring to Kurdish fighters linked to the outlawed PKK (Kurdistan Workers Party).

AFP

World News

Turkey

Security

Military

