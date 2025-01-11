News
Pope Francis prays for victims and rescuers in California wildfires
World News
2025-01-11 | 07:02
Pope Francis prays for victims and rescuers in California wildfires
Pope Francis is praying for victims and rescuers trying to control the wildfires in California that have killed at least 11 people and destroyed thousands of homes, the Vatican said on Saturday.
"His Holiness Pope Francis assures you and the community affected by this tragedy of his spiritual closeness," said a statement sent on the pope's behalf to the Archbishop of Los Angeles, Jose H. Gomez.
Expressing "heartfelt condolences for those who mourn their loss," Francis also offered prayers "for the relief efforts of emergency services personnel" and imparted "his blessing to all as a pledge of consolation and strength in the Lord."
Los Angeles is home to the largest Catholic community in the United States, according to the LA Catholics website.
Six simultaneous wildfires have devastated Los Angeles County neighbourhoods since Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of some 153,000 people and consuming 35,000 acres (14,100 hectares) - or 54 square miles, 2-1/2 times the land area of Manhattan.
Reuters
World News
Pope Francis
California
Wildfires
Vatican
Los Angeles
