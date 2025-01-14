U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would have been convicted for his alleged effort to overturn the result of the 2020 election if he hadn't been elected four years later, said a report by special counsel Jack Smith published by U.S. media early Tuesday.



The U.S. Department of Justice's "view that the Constitution prohibits the continued indictment and prosecution of a President is categorical and does not turn on the gravity of the crimes charged, the strength of the Government's proof, or the merits of the prosecution, which the Office stands fully behind," the report said.



"Indeed, but for Mr. Trump's election and imminent return to the Presidency, the (Special Counsel's) Office assessed that the admissible evidence was sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial."



AFP