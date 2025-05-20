Qatar PM defends plane gift to US as 'exchange between two countries'

Qatar's prime minister on Tuesday rejected criticism of the wealthy Gulf country's offer to U.S. President Trump of a $400 million luxury aircraft to serve as a new Air Force One.



Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani defended the gift as "an exchange between two countries", adding that he viewed the issue as a "normal thing that happens between allies."



He denied accusations of "bribery" or "that Qatar wants to buy influence with this administration."



AFP