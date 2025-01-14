More than one million people internally displaced in Haiti: UN

Over one million people are internally displaced in Haiti, amid a swelling humanitarian crisis and rampant gang violence, marking a threefold increase in displacement in a year, the U.N. said Tuesday."The latest data reveals that 1,041,000 people, many displaced multiple times, are struggling amidst an intensifying humanitarian crisis," the U.N. migration agency said in a statement, adding that that number was up from 315,000 internally displaced people registered in December 2023.AFP