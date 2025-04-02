News
Patriarch al-Rahi congratulates President Aoun on recent appointments, warns against unilateral breaches of ceasefire
Lebanon News
02-04-2025 | 10:20
Patriarch al-Rahi congratulates President Aoun on recent appointments, warns against unilateral breaches of ceasefire
Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, following his meeting with President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace on Wednesday, announced that he congratulated the president on recent appointments and reiterated his support.
Patriarch al-Rahi also invited President Aoun to attend the Easter Mass in Bkerke and discussed various matters.
The patriarch expressed his opposition to the unilateral breaches of the ceasefire and diplomatic efforts, warning that these actions harm Lebanon and the international community.
He stressed that the solution lies in diplomacy, not military force, and called for an end to the presence of "two armies and two weapons."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi
Joseph Aoun
Baabda Palace
Ceasefire
Breaches
Lebanon News
Patriarch al-Rahi backs new government, warns of Lebanon’s decline without reform
Patriarch al-Rahi backs new government, warns of Lebanon’s decline without reform
2025-01-15
Maronite Patriarch al Rahi meets President Aoun at Baabda Palace, discuss government formation and political situation
Maronite Patriarch al Rahi meets President Aoun at Baabda Palace, discuss government formation and political situation
2025-01-07
PM Mikati warns against continued breaches of ceasefire agreement, stresses Lebanon's resilience
PM Mikati warns against continued breaches of ceasefire agreement, stresses Lebanon's resilience
2025-02-14
Hezbollah delegation invites Patriarch Al-Rahi to funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Hezbollah delegation invites Patriarch Al-Rahi to funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
News Bulletin Reports
Will Beirut's municipal elections break tradition? Here’s what we know
Will Beirut's municipal elections break tradition? Here’s what we know
12:55
Rocket attacks from Lebanon’s south—US wants answers: What’s the latest?
Rocket attacks from Lebanon’s south—US wants answers: What’s the latest?
12:41
Massive fire destroys Syrian refugee tents in southern Lebanon
Massive fire destroys Syrian refugee tents in southern Lebanon
11:24
Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet
Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet
Lebanon News
President Aoun insists on central bank appointment as PM Salam rejects Karim Souaid's nomination
President Aoun insists on central bank appointment as PM Salam rejects Karim Souaid's nomination
2025-02-07
Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus, says Israeli attacks must stop
Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus, says Israeli attacks must stop
2025-03-27
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
07:02
Lebanon's $250 million war debris loan delayed pending Council for Development and Reconstruction appointments, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon's $250 million war debris loan delayed pending Council for Development and Reconstruction appointments, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
Diplomatic pressure builds on Lebanon to set Hezbollah disarmament timeline, sources tell LBCI
Diplomatic pressure builds on Lebanon to set Hezbollah disarmament timeline, sources tell LBCI
09:19
Apple credits Lebanese researcher for uncovering major iOS security flaw
Apple credits Lebanese researcher for uncovering major iOS security flaw
04:08
Lebanese army shuts down two illegal border crossings to curb smuggling
Lebanese army shuts down two illegal border crossings to curb smuggling
07:02
Lebanon's $250 million war debris loan delayed pending Council for Development and Reconstruction appointments, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon's $250 million war debris loan delayed pending Council for Development and Reconstruction appointments, sources tell LBCI
05:33
Israeli army conducts sweeping operation near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon: NNA
Israeli army conducts sweeping operation near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon: NNA
03:56
Iraq invites Lebanon's president to Baghdad for talks on bilateral ties
Iraq invites Lebanon's president to Baghdad for talks on bilateral ties
11:24
Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet
Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet
03:46
Lebanese Health Ministry: Civilian wounded in Israeli shooting in south Lebanon
Lebanese Health Ministry: Civilian wounded in Israeli shooting in south Lebanon
