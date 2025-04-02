Patriarch al-Rahi congratulates President Aoun on recent appointments, warns against unilateral breaches of ceasefire

02-04-2025 | 10:20
Patriarch al-Rahi congratulates President Aoun on recent appointments, warns against unilateral breaches of ceasefire
0min
Patriarch al-Rahi congratulates President Aoun on recent appointments, warns against unilateral breaches of ceasefire

Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, following his meeting with President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace on Wednesday, announced that he congratulated the president on recent appointments and reiterated his support.

Patriarch al-Rahi also invited President Aoun to attend the Easter Mass in Bkerke and discussed various matters.

The patriarch expressed his opposition to the unilateral breaches of the ceasefire and diplomatic efforts, warning that these actions harm Lebanon and the international community. 

He stressed that the solution lies in diplomacy, not military force, and called for an end to the presence of "two armies and two weapons."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi

Joseph Aoun

Baabda Palace

Ceasefire

Breaches

