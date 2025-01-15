Poland pledges to 'break impasse' in Ukraine's EU accession process: PM

2025-01-15 | 07:53
Poland pledges to 'break impasse' in Ukraine's EU accession process: PM

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday that Poland, which currently holds the rotating presidency in the European Union, will "break the impasse" and speed up Ukraine's process to join the bloc.

"The Polish presidency will break the impasse that has been evident in recent months. And we will work together with Ukraine and our European partners... to speed up the accession process as much as possible," Tusk told reporters alongside Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw.

AFP

