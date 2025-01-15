US issues new Russia-related sanctions, Treasury website shows

2025-01-15 | 10:39
US issues new Russia-related sanctions, Treasury website shows
US issues new Russia-related sanctions, Treasury website shows

The United States issued new Russia-related sanctions on Wednesday targeting multiple individuals, a China-based entity and a bank in Kyrgyzstan, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Department of Treasury website.

It named the Kyrgyzstan bank as OJSC Keremet Bank.

Reuters
 

World News

United States

Russia

Sanctions

China

Kyrgyzstan

