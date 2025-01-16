The United States unveiled sanctions Thursday against the head of Sudan's armed forces over the military's "lethal attacks" against civilians, just days after it designated his rival and former deputy.



The US Treasury Department said in a statement it had sanctioned Abdel Fattah al-Burhan over the attacks by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) following the outbreak of war in 2023 between Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.





AFP