Russia says hit military site in Kyiv in retaliatory strike

Moscow's army said Saturday it hit a Ukrainian rocket manufacturer in Kyiv in retaliation for missile strikes after Ukraine said four people were killed in a Russian attack there.



"The Russian armed forces carried out a group strike with precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian military-industrial facilities," including a site that designs and manufactures long-range rockets in Kyiv, the Russian defense ministry said, calling the strike "retaliation" for Ukraine's use of U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles.



AFP