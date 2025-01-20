Russia says captured two more villages in east Ukraine

Russian forces have captured two more villages in east Ukraine, including one just a few kilometers from Pokrovsk, a key supply hub for Kyiv's forces, the defense ministry said Monday.



It said that army units "liberated" Shevchenko and Novoyegorivka in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, respectively. Shevchenko is around three kilometers (two miles) from Pokrovsk.



AFP