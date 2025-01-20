Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president, declares 'golden age of America begins now'

Donald Trump took the oath of office on Monday, becoming the 47th president of the United States. In his inaugural speech, Trump outlined a bold vision for the country, declaring that "the golden age of America begins right now."



He emphasized his commitment to reviving the nation’s strength and respect on the world stage: "From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer."



Trump stressed that the administration’s top priority would be to foster a nation that is "proud, prosperous, and free," promising that America would soon be "greater, stronger, and far more exceptional than ever before."



"A tide of change is sweeping the country. Sunlight is pouring over the entire world, and America has the chance to seize this opportunity like never before. But first, we must be honest about the challenges we face. While they are plentiful, they will be annihilated by this great momentum that the world is now witnessing in the United States of America."



Reflecting on recent history, Trump addressed what he sees as a crisis of trust within the government: "As we gather today, our government confronts a crisis of trust. For many years, a radical and corrupt establishment has extracted power and wealth from our citizens."



He promised that America’s decline was over: "From this moment on, America's decline is over."



Trump also spoke about the personal challenges he has faced, claiming, "Over the past eight years, I have been tested and challenged more than any president in our 250-year history."



On another note, he acknowledged the threats against him, stating: "Those who wish to stop our cause have tried to take my freedom, and indeed to take my life."



"My life was saved for a reason," he continued, "I was saved by God to make America great again."



Looking ahead, Trump declared that his second term would be a pivotal moment for the nation, calling January 20th, 2025, "Liberation Day."

In his inaugural address, Donald Trump also outlined an ambitious vision for America's future. "We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars," he declared. "Launching American astronauts to plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars."