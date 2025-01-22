UN chief Guterres urges Iran to renounce nuclear weapons

2025-01-22 | 06:35
UN chief Guterres urges Iran to renounce nuclear weapons
0min
UN chief Guterres urges Iran to renounce nuclear weapons

Iran must make a first step towards improving relations with countries in the region and the United States by making it clear they do not aim to develop nuclear weapons, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

"The most relevant question is Iran and relations between Iran, Israel and the United States," Guterres said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"Here my hope is that the Iranians understand that it is important to once and for all make it clear that they will renounce to have nuclear weapons, at the same time that they engage constructively with the other countries of the region."

Reuters
 

