Exiled Belarusian opposition leader calls election a 'farce'
World News
26-01-2025 | 05:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader calls election a 'farce'
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called Sunday's presidential election in Belarus a "farce" to keep current ruler Alexander Lukashenko in power.
"What is happening in Belarus today is a farce," she told reporters in Warsaw, branding Lukashenko, "a criminal who has seized power" and calling for the release of all political prisoners and free and fair elections.
AFP
World News
Belarus
President
Election
Opposition
