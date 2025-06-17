Macron: Next G7 leaders summit to take place at Evian in French Alps

France will host the next G7 summit at the Alpine spa resort town of Evian-les-Bains in 2026, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.



Bordering Switzerland on the shores of Lake Geneva, Evian already hosted the G7 in 2003.



It was also the first time that Russia had been invited to join, although it was kicked out of the group in 2014 after it annexed Crimea from Ukraine.



The leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the European Union will meet in the summer of 2026.





Reuters