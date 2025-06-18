Israel army says struck Iran centrifuge production, weapons manufacturing sites

Israel's military said Wednesday it struck an Iranian centrifuge production facility and multiple weapons manufacturing sites in the latest round of strikes between the archfoes.



"More than 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets... carried out a series of airstrikes in the Tehran area over the past few hours," an Israeli army statement said. "As part of the broad effort to disrupt Iran's nuclear weapons development program, a centrifuge production facility in Tehran was targeted."



"During the wave of attacks, several weapons manufacturing sites were struck, including facilities for producing raw materials and components used to assemble surface-to-surface missiles," it added.



AFP