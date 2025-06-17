Russia says Israel attacks on Iran are illegal, notes Iran's commitment to NPT

World News
17-06-2025 | 15:14
High views
Russia says Israel attacks on Iran are illegal, notes Iran's commitment to NPT
0min
Russia says Israel attacks on Iran are illegal, notes Iran's commitment to NPT

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday denounced continued Israeli attacks on Iran as illegal and said a solution to the conflict over Tehran's nuclear program could only be found through diplomacy.

A ministry statement posted on Telegram noted Iran's "clear statements" on its commitment to adhere to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty and its willingness to meet with U.S. representatives.

The statement also said Moscow was waiting for the International Atomic Energy Agency to provide "unvarnished" assessments of the damage caused to Iranian nuclear facilities by Israeli attacks.


Reuters
 

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
