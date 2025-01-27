UK imposes sanctions on Belarus

Britain, the European Union and their allies on Monday condemned what they called "sham" presidential elections in Belarus, with Britain announcing sanctions targeting Belarusian officials and defense companies.



"We are united in our condemnation of the sham presidential elections in Belarus on 26 January and the ongoing human rights violations perpetrated by the Belarusian regime," a joint statement from Australia, Canada, the EU, New Zealand and Britain, said.



The statement was published on the British government website.



"Recently announced sanctions represent a coordinated, multilateral effort to hold the (Alexander) Lukashenko regime to account."







Reuters