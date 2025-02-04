China to impose 10% tariff on imports of crude oil, other goods from US

04-02-2025 | 00:42
China to impose 10% tariff on imports of crude oil, other goods from US
China to impose 10% tariff on imports of crude oil, other goods from US

China said Tuesday it would slap 10 percent tariffs on imports from the U.S. of crude oil, agricultural machinery, large-displacement vehicles, and pickup trucks.

The move comes after Washington announced 10 percent levies on Chinese imports, which Beijing's commerce ministry said: "seriously violates World Trade Organization rules."

AFP
 

World News

China

Tariffs

Imports

United States

