Trump orders creation of sovereign wealth fund, says it could buy TikTok

World News
04-02-2025 | 01:14
High views
Trump orders creation of sovereign wealth fund, says it could buy TikTok
Trump orders creation of sovereign wealth fund, says it could buy TikTok

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday ordering the creation of a sovereign wealth fund within the next year, saying it could potentially buy the short video app TikTok.

If created, the sovereign wealth fund could place the U.S. alongside numerous other countries, particularly in the Middle East and Asia, that have launched similar funds as a way to make direct investments with government dollars.

The text of the executive order was sparse on details, and simply directed the Treasury and Commerce Departments to submit a plan for such a fund within 90 days, including recommendations on "funding mechanisms, investment strategies, fund structure, and a governance model."

Typically such funds rely on a country's budget surplus to make investments, but the U.S. operates at a deficit. Its creation also would likely require approval from Congress.

"We're going to create a lot of wealth for the fund," Trump told reporters. "And I think it's about time that this country had a sovereign wealth fund."

Trump had previously floated such a government investment vehicle as a presidential candidate, saying it could fund "great national endeavors" like infrastructure projects such as highways and airports, manufacturing, and medical research.

Administration officials did not say how the fund would operate or be financed, but Trump has previously said it could be funded by "tariffs and other intelligent things."

Reuters
 

World News

United States

Donald Trump

TikTok

Sovereign Wealth Fund

