News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia launches strikes across Ukraine as peace prospects flounder
World News
30-08-2025 | 09:27
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Russia launches strikes across Ukraine as peace prospects flounder
Russia launched "massive" strikes across Ukraine overnight, rescue services said on Saturday, a new blow to peace efforts that drew a fresh appeal from President Volodymyr Zelensky for U.S. and European help.
Despite a recent flurry of international efforts to broker a truce in the three-and-a-half-year conflict, led by U.S. President Donald Trump, there have been no signs of a let-up in fighting on the ground.
Ukrainian rescue services said on Telegram that overnight strikes on the southern city of Zaporizhzhia had killed at least one person and wounded at least 25.
Three children aged between nine and 16 were admitted to the hospital.
Russia confirmed it had launched overnight attacks, saying they were against "military" targets.
Zaporizhzhia regional governor Ivan Fedorov said residential buildings were hit and scores of homes were left without gas or electricity.
The cities of Dnipro and Pavlograd in the central region of Dnipropetrovsk also came under attack early on Saturday, causing fires, regional governor Sergiy Lysak wrote on Telegram, warning residents to take cover.
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Dnipropetrovsk had been largely spared from intense fighting.
Ukraine's air force said the Russian army had launched 582 drones and missiles overnight, most of which it had downed.
Zelensky, who has been pushing for a peace summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said a total of 14 regions had been targeted overnight.
He accused the Kremlin of using "the time meant for preparing a leaders' level (peace) meeting to organize new massive attacks," and called for more international sanctions on Moscow and its backers.
Ukraine's army general staff, meanwhile, said its forces had hit two oil refineries in Russia, which it said were supplying fuel to Russian military units.
It said they had struck the Krasnodarsky refinery in Krasnodar Krai and the Sizransky refinery in Samara, causing a fire near the latter.
Russia, for its part, said its forces had taken a new village, Komyshuvakha, in the eastern Donetsk region.
AFP
World News
Russia
Strikes
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky
United States
Europe
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Next
Trump slams court ruling on tariffs, says 'will win in the end'
Palestinian Authority urges US to 'reverse' refusal of visas for UN meeting
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-07-09
Russia launches record 728 drones overnight, Ukraine's air force says
World News
2025-07-09
Russia launches record 728 drones overnight, Ukraine's air force says
0
World News
2025-08-24
US VP Vance says Russia has made significant concessions toward Ukraine peace deal
World News
2025-08-24
US VP Vance says Russia has made significant concessions toward Ukraine peace deal
0
World News
2025-08-19
Moscow says any Ukraine peace deal must ensure Russia's security
World News
2025-08-19
Moscow says any Ukraine peace deal must ensure Russia's security
0
World News
2025-08-16
Macron urges 'pressure' on Russia until 'solid peace' in Ukraine
World News
2025-08-16
Macron urges 'pressure' on Russia until 'solid peace' in Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:56
Thousands protest Israeli siege of Gaza near Venice Film Festival
World News
11:56
Thousands protest Israeli siege of Gaza near Venice Film Festival
0
World News
11:39
Germany's Merz says Ukraine allies must ensure Russia can no longer economically wage war
World News
11:39
Germany's Merz says Ukraine allies must ensure Russia can no longer economically wage war
0
World News
10:13
EU urges US to reconsider UN summit visa denial for Palestinians
World News
10:13
EU urges US to reconsider UN summit visa denial for Palestinians
0
World News
09:05
North Korea’s leader promises 'beautiful life' for families of 'martyrs' killed in Russia
World News
09:05
North Korea’s leader promises 'beautiful life' for families of 'martyrs' killed in Russia
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-07-14
Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan
Middle East News
2025-07-14
Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-09
FIBA denies Lebanon’s Wael Arakji participation in Asia Cup over medical committee decision
Lebanon News
2025-08-09
FIBA denies Lebanon’s Wael Arakji participation in Asia Cup over medical committee decision
0
Middle East News
2025-08-22
Iran’s Larijani says Hezbollah remains a strategic asset, pledges continued support
Middle East News
2025-08-22
Iran’s Larijani says Hezbollah remains a strategic asset, pledges continued support
0
World News
10:13
EU urges US to reconsider UN summit visa denial for Palestinians
World News
10:13
EU urges US to reconsider UN summit visa denial for Palestinians
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:37
Lebanese Cabinet to review army’s weapons control plan Friday
Lebanon News
13:37
Lebanese Cabinet to review army’s weapons control plan Friday
2
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese army dismantles Israeli surveillance device in Yaroun
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese army dismantles Israeli surveillance device in Yaroun
3
Lebanon News
06:27
PM Salam tells LBCI: Lebanon remains committed to US paper’s objectives, will await Speaker Berri on dialogue proposal
Lebanon News
06:27
PM Salam tells LBCI: Lebanon remains committed to US paper’s objectives, will await Speaker Berri on dialogue proposal
4
Lebanon News
07:09
Lebanon’s deputy PM distances himself from reported comment on US envoy’s 'paper'
Lebanon News
07:09
Lebanon’s deputy PM distances himself from reported comment on US envoy’s 'paper'
5
Middle East News
10:21
Head of Yemen's Houthi government, some ministers killed in Israeli strike
Middle East News
10:21
Head of Yemen's Houthi government, some ministers killed in Israeli strike
6
Lebanon News
05:33
Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli surveillance device in South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
05:33
Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli surveillance device in South Lebanon: NNA
7
Lebanon News
05:14
Haitham Zaiter tells LBCI: Palestinian factions ready to hand over weapons, affirms confidence in Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
05:14
Haitham Zaiter tells LBCI: Palestinian factions ready to hand over weapons, affirms confidence in Lebanese Army
8
Lebanon News
05:50
Lebanon’s Grand Mufti meets PM Salam, stresses state-building and national unity
Lebanon News
05:50
Lebanon’s Grand Mufti meets PM Salam, stresses state-building and national unity
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More