Japan's PM to meet Trump on US trip: Govt spox says

04-02-2025 | 02:49
Japan&#39;s PM to meet Trump on US trip: Govt spox says
Japan's PM to meet Trump on US trip: Govt spox says

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will meet President Donald Trump on a visit to the United States this week, top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday.

"If circumstances permit, he will visit the United States from February 6-8 and hold (his) first face-to-face Japan-U.S. summit meeting with President Trump in Washington D.C.," Hayashi said.

AFP
 

