US military prepared to look at all options for Gaza, defense secretary says

World News
06-02-2025 | 01:01
High views
US military prepared to look at all options for Gaza, defense secretary says
2min
US military prepared to look at all options for Gaza, defense secretary says

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday the Pentagon was prepared to look at all options for Gaza, a day after President Donald Trump said he would like the U.S. to take control of and redevelop the Gaza Strip.

"On the question of Gaza, the definition of insanity is attempting to do the same thing over and over and over again," Hegseth said before the start of his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Pentagon.

"The president is willing to think outside the box, look for new and unique, dynamic ways to solve problems that have felt like they were intractable ... We're prepared to look at all options," Hegseth added.

The White House said earlier on Wednesday that Trump has not committed to putting U.S. troops in the Gaza Strip as part of his proposal for a U.S. takeover of the Palestinian enclave.

Hegseth said the Pentagon would strive to supply weapons to Israel that "were previously not supplied, that are useful in eradicating radical enemies."

Reuters 
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Pete Hegseth

Gaza

Donald Trump

Israel

