US government freezes all decisions related to asylum in the United States

World News
29-11-2025 | 03:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US government freezes all decisions related to asylum in the United States
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US government freezes all decisions related to asylum in the United States

The U.S. government announced on Friday a freeze on all decisions related to asylum in the United States, along with additional measures aimed at tightening immigration policy. 

The move comes as a direct response to the attack in Washington two days earlier, which killed a National Guard soldier and seriously wounded another.

The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal — a 29-year-old Afghan citizen who arrived in the United States in 2021 — will be charged with murder, and federal prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty.

Following the attack, President Donald Trump and several U.S. officials announced stricter measures across various aspects of U.S. immigration policy.

U.S. Immigration Director Joseph Edlow said in a post on X that the agency had suspended “all decisions” related to granting asylum in the United States “until various foreign nationals undergo security vetting.”

The freeze comes less than a month after the U.S. government announced its intention to reduce annual asylum approvals to around 7,500 cases, down from roughly 100,000 under Democratic President Joe Biden.

AFP

World News

government

freezes

decisions

related

asylum

United

States

LBCI Next
Russian strikes cut power to over 600,000 in Ukraine: Ministry
Rubio to miss NATO meeting at a critical moment for Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-06

Israeli broadcaster: Recent strikes in Lebanon were coordinated with the United States

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-25

MP Bassil says government decisions encourage Syrians to come to Lebanon, recalls FPM was alone in raising the issue in 2011

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-15

Gulf states say US should 'use their influence' to rein in Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-15

Israeli government spokesperson: We expect Hamas to fulfill its commitments and return all hostages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:57

Ukrainian team headed to US for talks on plan to end war: Zelensky

LBCI
World News
06:47

Ukraine behind attacks on Black Sea tankers: source

LBCI
World News
03:35

Russian strikes cut power to over 600,000 in Ukraine: Ministry

LBCI
World News
01:50

Rubio to miss NATO meeting at a critical moment for Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:26

Trump says documents signed by autopen under Biden 'terminated'

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

Hezbollah’s chief vows to respond after Tabtabai assassination, warns against Israeli pressure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-20

Nouh Zaiter, one of Lebanon’s most wanted, taken into custody—the details

LBCI
World News
2025-11-14

Azerbaijan summons Russian ambassador after Kyiv embassy damaged

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-27

LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanese army uncovers tunnel with living facilities in southern border sweep — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

Hezbollah’s chief vows to respond after Tabtabai assassination, warns against Israeli pressure

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

US envoy Morgan Ortagus to stop in Tel Aviv before Beirut for military-focused talks, sources say

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Israeli operation in Syria tests fragile calm as Lebanon tensions grow

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over Israel’s construction of two concrete walls inside Lebanese territory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Return to Lebanon’s south stalled as destruction blocks families’ path home

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Hezbollah to join Pope’s reception events in Beirut’s southern suburbs, sources says

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

US ambassador tells Haaretz that Israel will act on its security needs without US approval

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More