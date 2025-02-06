News
Britain to expel Russian diplomat in tit-for-tat move
World News
06-02-2025 | 08:23
Britain to expel Russian diplomat in tit-for-tat move
Britain said Thursday it would revoke the accreditation of a Russian diplomat, in retaliation to a similar move made by Moscow last year.
Russia said in November that it was expelling a British diplomat for spying. The accusation was denied by London.
Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement on Thursday that it had summoned the Russian ambassador to announce its decision, saying it was in response to "Russia's unprovoked and baseless decision to strip the accreditation of a British diplomat in Moscow in November."
"Any further action taken by Russia will be considered an escalation and responded to accordingly," the statement added.
The statement, which did not name the British diplomat or the Russian official whose accreditation is due to be revoked, said Britain "will not stand for intimidation of our staff in this way," calling its decision a reciprocal action.
The Russian embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reuters
World News
Britain
Expel
Russia
Diplomat
