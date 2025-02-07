US CENTCOM chief visits Israel for talks on 'regional strategic situation': Military

The head of the U.S. Central Command, General Michael Kurilla, visited Israel this week for talks with Israeli army chief Herzi Halevi on the "regional strategic situation," the military said Friday.



"During the visit, the commanders held a discussion with senior Israeli military officers, focusing on the regional strategic situation assessment and examining ways to continue addressing the threats in the Middle East," the military said. Kurilla arrived in Israel on Wednesday, it added.







AFP