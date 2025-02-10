The European Union will counter in kind and "replicate" any tariffs imposed on it by the United States, the French foreign minister said on Monday.



"There is no hesitation when it comes to defending our interests," Jean-Noel Barrot said in an interview with TF1.



He was speaking after U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Washington would move this week to impose 25-percent tariffs on steel and aluminum products.



AFP