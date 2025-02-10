Germany warns US that higher tariffs 'harm all sides'

10-02-2025 | 06:22
Germany warns US that higher tariffs 'harm all sides'
Germany warns US that higher tariffs 'harm all sides'

Germany on Monday warned that higher duties would "harm all sides" after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

"In the end higher tariffs would harm all sides," economy ministry spokesman Korbinian Wagner said at a regular press briefing in Berlin, urging talks to stop the duties from being imposed.

AFP
 

