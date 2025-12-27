US strikes targeted IS militants, Lakurawa jihadists: Nigerian government

U.S. airstrikes in Nigeria this week targeted Islamic State militants from the Sahel who were in the country to work with the Lakurawa jihadist group and "bandit" gangs, a spokesman for the Nigerian president told AFP Saturday.



"ISIS found their way through the Sahel to go and assist the Lakurawa and the bandits with supplies and with training," Daniel Bwala, a spokesman for President Bola Tinubu, told AFP, giving more details about the strikes carried out on Thursday.



"ISIS, Lakurawa and bandits were targeted," he said.



AFP