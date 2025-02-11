The Islamic State armed group attacked military bases in Somalia's northeastern Puntland state overnight with suicide car and motorbike bombs, a military official said Tuesday.



Puntland announced a major offensive against Islamic State and a rival Islamist group, the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab, in December and claims to have since killed dozens of foreign fighters, captured several IS bases, and forced a senior commander to surrender.



"Last night after midnight, IS fighters attacked us in the recently liberated bases with suicide car and motorbike bombs. Many IS infantry attacked us, and the fighting is still ongoing," Mohamud Fadhigo, a Puntland military spokesperson, told Reuters.



The Islamic State faction in Somalia has become an increasingly important part of its parent organization’s worldwide network in recent years, and was the target of U.S. air strikes earlier this month.





Reuters