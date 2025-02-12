News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia's missile attack on Kyiv kills one, sparks fires, Ukrainian officials say
World News
12-02-2025 | 01:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Russia's missile attack on Kyiv kills one, sparks fires, Ukrainian officials say
Russia's early morning missile attack on Kyiv killed at least one civilian, injured three, and sparked several fires throughout the city, Ukrainian officials said.
"Russia carried out a missile strike on Kyiv and the Kyiv region," Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.
"This is how (Vladimir) wants the war to end."
Prospects for renewed peace negotiations to end the war that Russia launched on Ukraine nearly three years ago have increased after U.S. President Donald Trump said that he had been in contact with Kyiv and Putin. Zelenskiy also said on Tuesday that Kyiv will soon hold talks with U.S. officials.
Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that at least one person was killed and three injured, including a 9-year-old child, as a result of the attack and emergency services were called to at least four districts of the Ukrainian capital.
The military administration said that fires broke out at several residential and non-residential buildings.
Air raid alerts were imposed only at the start of the attack at around 0227 GMT. It was not immediately clear what missiles were used, but the late launch of air raid alerts suggests they were difficult to detect by radar.
Reuters' witnesses reported hearing a series of explosions in what sounded like air defence systems in operation.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Missile
Attack
Kyiv
Ukraine
Next
First US Navy ships sail through Taiwan Strait since Trump's inauguration
US President Trump says another detainee will be released Wednesday
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-01
Russian attack on central Kyiv kills one, wounds seven: Ukrainian authorities
World News
2025-01-01
Russian attack on central Kyiv kills one, wounds seven: Ukrainian authorities
0
World News
2025-02-10
Russia launches drone attacks on Kyiv, Sumy, officials say
World News
2025-02-10
Russia launches drone attacks on Kyiv, Sumy, officials say
0
World News
2025-01-24
Russia says it repelled Ukrainian drone attack on 13 regions, including Moscow
World News
2025-01-24
Russia says it repelled Ukrainian drone attack on 13 regions, including Moscow
0
World News
2025-01-21
Blast at Spain's Barcelona port kills one, emergency services say
World News
2025-01-21
Blast at Spain's Barcelona port kills one, emergency services say
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:07
Strike on Kyiv shows Putin is 'not preparing for peace:' President Zelensky
World News
03:07
Strike on Kyiv shows Putin is 'not preparing for peace:' President Zelensky
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:01
China says 'Gaza belongs to the Palestinians,' objects 'forced displacement'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:01
China says 'Gaza belongs to the Palestinians,' objects 'forced displacement'
0
World News
02:37
Former Bangladesh govt behind possible 'crimes against humanity:' UN says
World News
02:37
Former Bangladesh govt behind possible 'crimes against humanity:' UN says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:59
Donald Trump insists US to own Gaza, Jordan king pushes back
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:59
Donald Trump insists US to own Gaza, Jordan king pushes back
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
01:19
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber affirms on LBCI: Deposit write-offs not a consideration for Lebanon's government
Lebanon Economy
01:19
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber affirms on LBCI: Deposit write-offs not a consideration for Lebanon's government
0
Lebanon News
00:50
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam pushes reforms, vows Resolution 1701 implementation, and rejects deposit write-offs: The details
Lebanon News
00:50
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam pushes reforms, vows Resolution 1701 implementation, and rejects deposit write-offs: The details
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-06
Clashes on Syrian-Lebanese border trigger hostage standoff
Lebanon News
2025-02-06
Clashes on Syrian-Lebanese border trigger hostage standoff
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tensions mount inside Israel: US rejects Israel's request to extend presence in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tensions mount inside Israel: US rejects Israel's request to extend presence in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
05:09
Lebanon’s new government takes official group photo at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
05:09
Lebanon’s new government takes official group photo at Baabda Palace
3
Lebanon News
11:23
MP Gebran Bassil says FPM now officially serves as a 'constructive and positive' opposition
Lebanon News
11:23
MP Gebran Bassil says FPM now officially serves as a 'constructive and positive' opposition
4
Lebanon News
05:34
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Lebanon withdrawal again: Israeli Channel 12
Lebanon News
05:34
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Lebanon withdrawal again: Israeli Channel 12
5
Lebanon News
00:50
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam pushes reforms, vows Resolution 1701 implementation, and rejects deposit write-offs: The details
Lebanon News
00:50
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam pushes reforms, vows Resolution 1701 implementation, and rejects deposit write-offs: The details
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Foreign Ministry handover: Key strength in Lebanon's ties with the international community
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Foreign Ministry handover: Key strength in Lebanon's ties with the international community
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Trump meets King Abdullah: We will run Gaza very properly, we’re not going to buy it
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Trump meets King Abdullah: We will run Gaza very properly, we’re not going to buy it
8
Lebanon News
06:20
Judge Tarek Bitar questions more officials in Beirut Port explosion investigation
Lebanon News
06:20
Judge Tarek Bitar questions more officials in Beirut Port explosion investigation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More