US pressed Ukraine to accept deal at Geneva talks: AFP

World News
24-11-2025 | 13:37
High views
US pressed Ukraine to accept deal at Geneva talks: AFP
0min
US pressed Ukraine to accept deal at Geneva talks: AFP

The United States pressed Ukraine to accept its proposals to end the war with Russia during talks in Geneva on Sunday, a senior official briefed on the talks told AFP.

Although U.S. pressure eased during the meeting, "overall pressure" remained, the source said on condition of anonymity.

