Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces group said on Monday it was declaring a unilateral three-month ceasefire, a day after its rival, the regular army, rejected an international ceasefire proposal.



"In response to international efforts, including the initiative of U.S. President Donald Trump and the Quad mediators, we are announcing a humanitarian truce providing for a cessation of hostilities for three months," RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo said in a recorded video address.



AFP



