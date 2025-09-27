News
Ukraine says Paralympics 'betray Olympic values' readmitting Russia and Belarus
World News
27-09-2025 | 09:35
Ukraine says Paralympics 'betray Olympic values' readmitting Russia and Belarus
Ukraine reacted with outrage on Saturday after the International Paralympic Committee lifted a partial suspension of Russia and Belarus imposed since Moscow's incursion into Ukraine in 2022.
Ukraine's Sports Minister Matviy Bidnyi said those who voted for the decision at the IPC's general assembly in Seoul had betrayed "their conscience and the Olympic values."
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Paralympics
Olympic Values
Russia
Belarus
