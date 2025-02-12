Trump believes 'more majestic' for Palestinians to be moved from Gaza: White House

Donald Trump believes it would be "more majestic" for Palestinians to be moved out of Gaza, the White House said Wednesday, while acknowledging that Jordan's King Abdullah II had rejected the plan during talks a day earlier.



"The king would much prefer that the Palestinians stay in place," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a news briefing. "But the president feels it would be much better and more majestic if these Palestinians could be moved to safer areas."



AFP