Macron says assured Zelenskyy 'Ukrainians alone' drive ceasefire talks

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron assured his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that "Ukrainians alone can drive the discussions for a solid and lasting peace" with Russia.



"We will help them in this endeavor," Macron wrote in a post on X after a phone call with Zelenskyy, adding if U.S. President Donald Trump "can truly convince President (Vladimir) Putin to stop the aggression against Ukraine, that is great news."



AFP