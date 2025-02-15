Scholz says does 'not accept outsiders intervening' in German election

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected foreign interference in German elections on Saturday after U.S. Vice President JD Vance called to open the door to far-right parties in a speech in Munich.



Speaking on the same stage at the Munich Security Conference, Scholz defended Germany's taboo against working with the far right.



"We will not accept outsiders intervening in our democracy, in our elections, in the democratic formation of opinion in favor of this party," Scholz said.



AFP