France opens 'complicity in genocide' probe over blocked Gaza aid

Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-06-2025 | 06:00
France opens 'complicity in genocide' probe over blocked Gaza aid
France opens 'complicity in genocide' probe over blocked Gaza aid

French anti-terror prosecutors have opened a probe into "complicity in genocide" and "incitement to genocide" over French-Israelis suspected of having blocked aid intended for war-torn Gaza, a source close to the case said Friday.

The investigation comes after the Jewish French Union for Peace (UFJP) and a French-Palestinian victim filed a legal complaint in November, leveling accusations of "organizing, participating in and calling for the participation in concrete activities to block humanitarian aid" for Gaza, "including physically preventing the passage of trucks at border checkpoints controlled by the Israeli army."


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

France

Complicity

Genocide

Probe

Gaza

Aid

