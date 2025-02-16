Austria stabbing was an 'Islamist attack:' Interior minister says

Austria's Interior Minister Gerhard Karner on Sunday said that a stabbing that left a teenager dead and five others injured in southern Austria was an "Islamist attack."



"It is an Islamist attack with IS connections," Karner told reporters in the southern city of Villach where Saturday's attack took place, adding that the suspect -- a 23-year-old Syrian asylum seeker -- was radicalized online "in a short space of time."



AFP