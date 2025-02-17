News
Russia says it destroys 90 Ukrainian drones overnight
World News
17-02-2025 | 00:12
Russia says it destroys 90 Ukrainian drones overnight
Russia's air defense units intercepted and destroyed 90 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.
Thirty-eight of the drones were downed over the Sea of Azov, 24 over the southern Russia region of Krasnodar, and the rest over several other regions in the south and west of the country, as well as over the Crimean Peninsula, the ministry said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.
The ministry said that its defence units also destroyed a guided missile over the Sea of Azov.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Drones
Ukraine
Defense Ministry
Fast-moving Ukraine diplomacy means Europeans must do more, official says
Trump says could meet 'very soon' with Putin
Learn More