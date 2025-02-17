Kremlin says detained American released ahead of talks in Saudi

The Kremlin said Monday a U.S. citizen briefly detained at a Moscow airport for allegedly travelling into Russia with cannabis gummy candy had been released ahead of Tuesday's talks in Saudi Arabia aimed at improving ties.



Asked about reports on a U.S. citizen -- identified as Kalob Wayne Byers -- was released after being arrested Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "As on Tuesday the restoration of relations will be discussed, these events can be seen in that context."



AFP