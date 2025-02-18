South Korea's parliament presses for Yoon's removal as impeachment trial winds down

18-02-2025
South Korea's parliament presses for Yoon's removal as impeachment trial winds down

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol could try to impose martial law again or undermine constitutional institutions should he be reinstated, lawyers for parliament argued on Tuesday as his impeachment trial entered its final phase.

After weeks of testimony by high-ranking current and former officials, including some facing criminal charges for their role in the brief imposition of martial law on December 3, lawyers for both sides summarised their arguments and evidence at the Constitutional Court.

"Declaring martial law in a situation that doesn't fit a national emergency is a declaration of dictatorship and military rule," Kim Jin-han, a lawyer for the parliament, told the justices.

He cited pro-Yoon protesters who stormed a different court in January.
"If he returns to work, we don't know if he will again exercise martial law," Kim said. "If he returns to work, we can't rule out the possibility that he will attack other state and constitutional institutions."

The Constitutional Court will hold another hearing to question three more witnesses on Thursday, including the impeached prime minister and the former police chief.

Reuters

