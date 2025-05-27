King Charles expresses love for Canada, says it will remain 'strong and free'

King Charles, speaking during a symbolic visit to show support for Canada at a time it has faced U.S. annexation threats, on Tuesday expressed his love for Canada and said the country would remain "strong and free."



Charles, Canada's head of state, is the first British monarch in almost 70 years to preside over the opening of the Canadian parliament.



In a speech, Charles referred to the "the country that Canadians and I love so much."



"The True North is indeed strong and free," Charles said, referring to the Canadian national anthem.





Reuters