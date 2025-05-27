News
Trump admin to end all financial contracts with Harvard
World News
27-05-2025 | 10:32
Trump admin to end all financial contracts with Harvard
The U.S. government intends to cancel all remaining financial contracts with Harvard, a senior official said Tuesday, in President Donald Trump's latest attempt to force the prestigious university to submit to unprecedented oversight.
The administration "will send a letter to federal agencies today asking them to identify any contracts with Harvard, and whether they can be canceled or redirected elsewhere," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
AFP
World News
Trump
US
Financial
Contracts
Harvard
