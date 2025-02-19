US President Trump brands Zelensky 'a dictator'

U.S. President Donald Trump called Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky a "dictator without elections" Wednesday, stepping up his attacks as tensions soar between Kyiv and Washington.



"A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform of the Ukrainian leader, whose five-year term expired last year. Ukrainian law does not require elections during wartime.



AFP