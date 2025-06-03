UN chief condemns 'unacceptable' deaths of Gazans seeking aid: Spokesman

Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-06-2025 | 13:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN chief condemns &#39;unacceptable&#39; deaths of Gazans seeking aid: Spokesman
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN chief condemns 'unacceptable' deaths of Gazans seeking aid: Spokesman

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday slammed as "unacceptable" the deaths of Palestinians seeking food aid in Gaza, a spokesman said, calling the loss of life in the territory "unthinkable."

"We are witnessing the unthinkable loss of life in Gaza (and) the secretary-general condemns the loss of lives and injuries of Palestinians seeking aid," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. "It is unacceptable civilians are risking and, in several instances, losing their lives just trying to get food."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

chief

condemns

'unacceptable'

deaths

Gazans

seeking

Spokesman

LBCI Next
UN says 'deadly attacks' around Gaza aid sites 'a war crime'
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for west of Gaza's Khan Yunis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-02

UN chief calls for 'independent' investigation after Gaza aid deaths

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-01

Israeli army killing of Gaza aid workers 'deeply disturbing': UN rights chief

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-02

UN chief condemns Israeli strike near Syria's presidential palace

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-25

WHO chief insists Israel's aid blockade of Gaza 'must end'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:48

UN Security Council likely to vote Wednesday on Gaza action

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:08

Gaza rescuers say toll from Israeli fire in Rafah rises to 27

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:38

UN says 'deadly attacks' around Gaza aid sites 'a war crime'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-02

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for west of Gaza's Khan Yunis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-15

Lebanon expresses solidarity with Jordan amid security concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Uncertainty looms over fate of Lebanon’s central bank vice governors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

IMF challenges Lebanese bank law over unequal payouts and public sector favoritism

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Lebanese President Aoun reaffirms commitment to strong ‘state-to-state’ ties with Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Former minister Ali Hamie named reconstruction adviser to President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Lebanese army says raid kills 'dangerous fugitive' in Brital shootout

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:59

UNIFIL patrol blocked in southern Lebanon over lack of army escort

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Iran’s Araghchi visits Beirut reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

President Joseph Aoun calls for bold digital transformation at tech forum

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Beirut Port blast judge summons MP Ghazi Zaiter for questioning on June 13

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More