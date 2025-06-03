UN chief condemns 'unacceptable' deaths of Gazans seeking aid: Spokesman

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday slammed as "unacceptable" the deaths of Palestinians seeking food aid in Gaza, a spokesman said, calling the loss of life in the territory "unthinkable."



"We are witnessing the unthinkable loss of life in Gaza (and) the secretary-general condemns the loss of lives and injuries of Palestinians seeking aid," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. "It is unacceptable civilians are risking and, in several instances, losing their lives just trying to get food."



AFP