Five aid workers killed in Sudan attack on humanitarian convoy: UN

World News
03-06-2025 | 11:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Five aid workers killed in Sudan attack on humanitarian convoy: UN
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Five aid workers killed in Sudan attack on humanitarian convoy: UN

Five aid workers have been killed and several others wounded in an attack on a convoy delivering aid to western Sudan's besieged city of El-Fasher, the United Nations said Tuesday.

The convoy organized by the World Food Program and UNICEF came under attack on Monday near Al-Koma village in North Darfur state, the U.N. agencies said in a joint statement, adding that "multiple trucks were burned and critical humanitarian supplies were damaged."

AFP

World News

Aid

Workers

Sudan

Attack

LBCI Next
Syrian man handed life sentence in Germany for war crimes
Zelensky urges Trump to approve sanctions to 'push' Russia to full ceasefire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-19

UN humanitarian agency says 'in discussions' with Israel on resuming Gaza aid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-06

UN humanitarian office rejects Israeli plan to shut down current aid system in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2025-04-25

Five killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine, officials say

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-01

Israeli army killing of Gaza aid workers 'deeply disturbing': UN rights chief

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:42

US to scale down its military bases in Syria, envoy says

LBCI
World News
09:27

Syrian man handed life sentence in Germany for war crimes

LBCI
World News
14:06

Zelensky urges Trump to approve sanctions to 'push' Russia to full ceasefire

LBCI
World News
13:40

Trump 'open' to meeting Putin, Zelensky in Turkey: White House

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12

Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Former minister Ali Hamie named reconstruction adviser to President Aoun

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-01

Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-03

Israeli military says 'responded' to fire during operation in Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Lebanese President Aoun reaffirms commitment to strong ‘state-to-state’ ties with Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Former minister Ali Hamie named reconstruction adviser to President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

President Joseph Aoun calls for bold digital transformation at tech forum

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Iran’s Araghchi visits Beirut reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:59

UNIFIL patrol blocked in southern Lebanon over lack of army escort

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Beirut Port blast judge summons MP Ghazi Zaiter for questioning on June 13

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

In Beirut, Iran’s FM calls for ‘new chapter’ in ties during talks with Lebanese counterpart

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

Lebanon committed to ceasefire agreement, Israel's actions hinder border deployment, says President Aoun

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More