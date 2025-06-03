Five aid workers killed in Sudan attack on humanitarian convoy: UN

Five aid workers have been killed and several others wounded in an attack on a convoy delivering aid to western Sudan's besieged city of El-Fasher, the United Nations said Tuesday.



The convoy organized by the World Food Program and UNICEF came under attack on Monday near Al-Koma village in North Darfur state, the U.N. agencies said in a joint statement, adding that "multiple trucks were burned and critical humanitarian supplies were damaged."



AFP