Zelensky calls for 'strong ties' with US amid Trump spat
World News
20-02-2025 | 13:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zelensky calls for 'strong ties' with US amid Trump spat
On Thursday, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky called for a strong relationship between Kyiv and Washington amid rising tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump.
"Strong Ukraine-U.S. relations benefit the entire world," Zelensky said after holding what he called a "productive meeting" with US envoy Keith Kellogg on the "battlefield situation, how to return our prisoners of war and effective security guarantees."
AFP
World News
Ukraine
United States
Donald Trump
Ties
Next
Hospitalized Pope Francis had a 'peaceful' night, up and eating: Vatican says
Pentagon orders budget revamp to reinvest $50 billion into Trump's defense priorities
Previous
